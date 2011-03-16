Washington Football Team Forces Newspaper Blog To Take "Redskins" Out Of Its Name

Photo: AP

The Washington Post has been forced to change the name of their “Redskins Insider” blog to “Football Insider” after the pro football team complained about the “unauthorised” use of their name.Team owner Daniel Snyder, who recently sued a Washington City Paper reporter who wrote mean things about him, have aggressively protected their copyrights in the past, by not allowing local TV and radio shows to use the name “Redskins” in their program names.



The team produces its own “Redskins Nation” show that is syndicated on local stations.

We have decided that in solidarity with the Post, ProFootballTalk, and others, until further notice, we will only refer to the organisation as the “Washington Football Team,” in order to avoid any potential trademark infringement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.