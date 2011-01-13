Dan Snyder Knows He's Messed Things Up A Bit, But He Thinks The Redskins Are Going In The Right Direction

Photo: AP

Don’t worry Redskins fans, Dan Snyder knows he has screwed up once or twice, but that’s all behind him now:”I think that you come in — and I’m sure all of us originally — you come in as a pure fan,” he said. “And you don’t appreciate the nuances of coaching or scouting or all of what’s involved in the particular sport. And it takes some time to understand what that’s all about, and how you have to have patience. The Redskins hadn’t gone to the playoffs in eight years before I bought the team, and we were frustrated, so that frustration rubs off pretty quick. But I’ve learned to get the right people, and we did that with Joe Gibbs, we’re doing that with Mike Shanahan, and I’m excited about where we’re going.”



Yep, it took Snyder 13 years to figure it out, but now he’s pushing all the right buttons. Gibbs went 30-34 over four years and Shanahan went 6-10 in year one.

But the past is the past, and Snyder is confident that the Redskins are back.

