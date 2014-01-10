Redskins Hire A Former Arena Football Coach To Be Their New Head Coach

The Washington Redskins have hired Jay Gruden to be their next head coach, replacing Mike Shanahan who was fired after the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Gruden is the eighth head coach to serve under owner Daniel Snyder, all since 2000. That is the most in the NFL during that period, tied with the Raiders, Lions, and Browns.

Gruden, who has served as the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals since 2011, has the famous name that the Redskins always seem to covet. However, Gruden is best known as the brother of former head coach Jon Gruden.

In fact, Gruden has an unusual background for an NFL head coach.

Gruden won two Arena Football League league championships as the head coach of the Orlando Predators and is the first AFL head coach to later become a head coach in the NFL. Prior to that, Gruden won four AFL championships as a quarterback and won one AFL MVP.

