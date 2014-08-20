NFL Players Paid Tribute To Ferguson And Michael Brown Prior To Monday Night Football Game

NBC 4 Washington Brandon Meriweather leads his teammates on to the field with his hands raised in support of Michael Brown.

Several members of the Washington Redskins walked on to the field prior to their Monday Night Football matchup against the Cleveland Browns with their arms raised in support of Michael Brown and the city of Ferguson, Missouri.

According to CBS DC, the “hands up, don’t shoot” gesture, used by citizens during protests in Ferguson, was organised by safety Brandon Meriweather (no. 31 above) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall.

“We just want to show our supporters what’s going on in St. Louis,” Meriweather told CBS DC. “We just wanted to show support.”

Here is a video taken from the stands as the players entered the field.

The tribute is reminiscent of the Miami Heat posing in hoodies to support Trayvon Martin.

While this latest tribute did not occur during the game and was not seen during ESPN’s broadcast, it was on the field and while the players were in uniform. It will be interesting to see if the NFL cracks down on this and similar moves likely to occur in the coming weeks. The NFL is typically against players making statements of any sort unless organised by the league itself (e.g. wearing pink for breast cancer awareness).

