Washington Pushes For A Military Hot Line To Tehran

Photo: Flickr/Phil Whitehouse

Increasingly concerned that a series of “near miss” encounters between U.S. and Iranian forces will flare up into a large-scale conflict, U.S. officials are calling for a direct military line with Tehran.Concern centres on the fleet of high-performance speedboats controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — the elite military unit of Iran — and their increasingly bold and aggressive maneuvers in the Persian Gulf.



Armed with missiles and supported by aircraft, the boats regularly challenge U.S. warships that patrol the Gulf.

The Wall Street Journal reports that in recent months a British ship fired warning shots at one of the speedboats as it looked ready to ram the English vessel.

“Iran seems to be aggressively defensive,” a U.S. official told the WSJ.

In response American officials are looking to a formal request for emergency communications.

While some defence officials are optimistic about the approach, others are reluctant to formalise ties with the IRGC that has close ties to terrorist organisations such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.