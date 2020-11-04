Washington 2020 presidential election results

Washington has voted for a Democratic president in every election since 1988.

The state has 12 electoral votes.

Nine of the state’s 12 congressional seats are held by Democrats.

Washington has voted for a Democrat in every presidential election since 1988, reliably serving as a Democratic stronghold. There are no major down-ballot races in the Senate or at the gubernatorial level, but Washington is home to competitive House races in the state’s 3rdand 8th Congressional Districts.

Washington is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and nine out of 12 congressional seats. Washington has 12 electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

