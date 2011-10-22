Figure Out What Your Coworkers Are Afraid Of

Photo: By trawin on Flickr

The Washington Post recently polled readers for its @Work Advice Contest, which drew 600 entries and 10,000 votes. The purpose was to “search for the person with the smartest, savviest advice on navigating the modern workplace.” Check out the winning piece of advice:“Once you know what motivates a person — fear of embarrassment, a craving for encouragement, a secure niche — you can sympathize. Once you sympathize, you can often find a way through conflict — or, at least, around it.”



The winner explains what inspired her perspective:



The most terrifying moment of my career was when the new CEO of my then-employer summoned me before him, pinned me to my chair with an unblinking glare, and grilled me like a church inquisitor. Apparently, an email I’d sent his secretary asking about a low-level personnel change had somehow been read as evidence of a conspiracy to unseat him. That was the day I realised anger is inverted fear. Now when I see someone lashing out at work, I just think, “Interesting. What are you afraid of?”

Read the full Washington Post article here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.