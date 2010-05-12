Washington Post Shreds Jon Meacham's New PBS Show

Poor guy!

Jon Meacham can’t seem to catch a break.First he found out Newsweek was being put up for sale. Then everyone jumped all over the news, yelling about how the magazine is doomed and Meacham has failed as an editor.



And now, The Washington Post (adding insult to injury since it is the namesake publication of Newsweek’s parent company), has eviscerated Meacham’s new PBS show, “Need to Know.“

TV columnist Tom Shales writes:

“Need to Know” — which debuted last week — arguably has to be seen to be believed, but you’re probably better off basking in benign and, in this case, nutritious ignorance…

…The show’s at best semi-competent anchors were Jon Meacham and NPR veteran Alison Stewart. He looked forlorn, as if having been left out in the rain, and she looked as though she would have been much more comfortable in Clinton’s lap. Meacham did a slightly better job of hanging onto a teeny-tiny shred of dignity. (Meacham, by the way, is editor of Newsweek, which was recently put up for sale by The Washington Post Co.)

But don’t take Shales’ word for it. You can watch the full debut episode here, or check out a clip of the first eight minutes below.

