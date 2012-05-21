Washington Post Runs A Story On An 1857 Mormon Massacre In Arkansas

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Conservatives are going to be howling about this all day. The Washington Post ran a story last night about an obscure historical incident, the Mountain Meadows Massacre of September 11, 1857.



It involved a group of Arkansas travellers who were heading to California through Utah and were slaughtered by a Mormon militia.

The Post says, of Carrollton, Arkansas:

Hundreds of the victims’ descendants still populate these hills and commemorate the killings, which they have come to call “the first 9/11.”

The incident happened during a time called the “Utah War” when Mormon settlers in the Western territory were deathly afraid that Union soldiers would come to crush their settlements. The incident turned into a five-day siege, and is still the subject of a lot of debate among historians.

“But what does this have to do with the election?”, conservatives are going to be asking all day today.

And they have a point. Hardly anyone remembers this incident outside of a small group of descendants. And while there is some opposition to Mormonism among Evangelical Christians, none of them are preaching that Mormons are going to kill them in some gruesome battle.

It would be like bringing up the Spanish Armada if Rick Santorum won the election.

Very odd.

