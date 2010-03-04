Washington Post Rolls Out $1.99 iPhone App

The Washington Post, which has stated it doesn’t plan to build a New York Times-like paywall, is opening up another source of revenue: A paid iPhone app.



The app will cost $1.99 for a year of “customised access and offline reading,” according to PaidContent.

The newspaper has continually looked for alternative streams of income as the current print advertising system continues to be in disarray.

For example, the Post has been toying with the idea of a weekly business magazine ever since dropping its business section. The Post made a content deal with Bloomberg News so their wire stories provide msot of the paper’s business coverage outside of DC.

Despite its struggles, the Washington Post Co. has remained a feisty competitor.

After sweeping cost cuts, the publishing segment of the Washington Post Co. saw profits for the fourth quarter. With a significant boost from its cable TV and Kaplan divisions, the Washington Post Co.’s profit more than quadrupled last year.

