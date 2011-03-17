The Washington Post Thinks Its Readers Are Too Dumb To Know Left From Right

The Washington Post apparently thinks its readers are complete idiots.



In what is presumably an ill-conceived attempt at transparency, or fairness, WaPo has segregated its opinion writers into two sections: left-leaning and right-leaning.

Literally, they have labelled their opinion section left-leaning, and right-leaning. There is also a section call Post Partisan, which is apparently reserved for “quick takes” from WaPo opinion writers.

No more will readers of the Washington Post have to worry about stumbling on opinions that don’t mesh with their pre-conceived notions of the world!

WaPo is so worried you might stumble upon an un-labelled opinion they have even provided separate Twitter feeds.

It’s so embarrassing, and so insulting, one has to wonder if the Post went to its writers for the OK before making the change. And if so, what happens if George Will writes a anti-Sarah Palin piece? Does he get bumped over? And what determines left vs right (Hamilton Nolan notes Richard Cohen has been pushed to the left here)?

So many questions. What we know for sure is that the Post would prefer you not think on your own.

