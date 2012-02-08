Washington DC's Historic Post Office Will Become A Trump Hotel

The Old Post Office Pavilion.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The historic Old Post Office pavilion on Pennsylvania Avenue will be turned into a 250-room luxury hotel under the Trump Hotel Collection brand, the General Services Administration decided today, according to The Washington Post.The location was deemed “under-utilized” by the government, despite its place on the National Register of Historic Places.



Now the Old Post Office pavilion will share a name with a scion of New York real estate, and feature restaurants, spas and conference rooms.

The plan has been in the works for a while. Ivanka M. Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter and executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump organisation told The Washington Post in July, “preserving the architectural integrity of this great asset should be fundamental to all plans presented to the GSA.”

