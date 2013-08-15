THE POST: Obama Administration Is Complicit In Egypt Crackdown And Should Suspend Aid Immediately

THE POST– Before the July 3 coup in Egypt, the Obama administration privately warned the armed forces against ousting the government of Mohamed Morsi, pointing to U.S. legislation that requires the cutoff of aid to any country where the army plays a “decisive role” in removing an elected government.

Yet when the generals ignored the American warnings, the White House responded by electing to disregard the law itself.

After a prolonged and embarassing delay, the State Department announced that it had chosen not to determine whether a coup had taken place, and Secretary of State John F. Kerry declared that Egypt’s military was “restoring democracy.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.