Washington Post Launches Business Magazine For Print Subscribers: Capital Business

As we told you in late January, the Washington Post is prepping the launch of a business magazine: Capital Business.



According to the Capital site: “Starting on April 19, all 7-day Washington Post subscribers will receive a complimentary copy of Capital Business delivered with their newspaper every week until May 10. A one-year subscription will cost $49 for 52 issues, and will be available only to subscribers of The Washington Post.”

Steve Hills, president and general manager of The Washington Post, pitches to local business advertisers in the press statement:

“The events of the past two years have accelerated the growth of an already vibrant Washington business community, and this publication will focus on what is driving this extraordinary emergence in the region,” he said. “Every issue should produce a potential lead to a business opportunity or tell our business audience something they didn’t know.”

Dan Beyers, a 20-year Post veteran who previously oversaw topic coverage of business, health, science and environment issues, is Capital Business’ editor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.