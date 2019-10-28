People are posting parody #WaPoDeathNotices after the Washington Post's obituary of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi called him an 'austere religious scholar'

Euronews/YouTube The Washington Post described ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an ‘austere religious scholar’ in a headline, sparking criticism.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a US military operation in Idlib, northwestern Syria, over the weekend.

The Washington Post referred to him in its obituary as “an austere religious leader,” sparking criticism that the newspaper made light of the extreme brutality that he was known for.

People started posting parody tweets under the #WaPoDeathNotices hashtag, such as: “Hannibal Lecter, well-known forensic psychiatrist and food connoisseur dead at 81.”

The Post’s vice president of communications said the headline “should never have read that way” and that the organisation “changed it quickly”.

People are parodying The Washington Post after the newspaper referred to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar” in a headline about his death.

Al-Baghdadi died after detonating a suicide vest during a US military ground raid on Saturday, President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday.

The Post changed its descriptor of al-Baghdadi in its headline multiple times on Sunday.

The original headline called him the “Islamic State’s terrorist-in chief.” Then it called him an “austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State.” It was finally changed to “extremist leader.”

The Washington Post has now changed its description of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi from “Terrorist in Chief” to “Austere Religious Scholar” to “Extremist Leader” pic.twitter.com/h899LvZVLX — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 27, 2019

The second reference to al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar” drew the most criticism.

People said it made light of the extreme brutality that al-Baghdadi was known for, including personally promoting terrorist attacks around the world, and the systematic rape of women captured by ISIS.

The headline change also inspired people to write parody headlines, under the hashtag #WaPoDeathNotices, describing the deaths of other notoriously cruel figures like al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and “Harry Potter” villain Voldemort.

Here are some of them.

Saddam Hussein, successful politician, oil baron and noted tough boss, dead at 69. #WaPoDeathNotices — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) October 27, 2019

Genghis Khan, noted traveler, dies at 64.#WaPoDeathNotices — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 27, 2019

Osama bin Laden, father of 23, killed in home invasion #WaPoDeathNotices — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) October 27, 2019

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, wealth re-distributors in the banking sector, died today from extreme air conditioning. #WaPoDeathNotices — Elayne Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) October 27, 2019

Hannibal Lecter, well-known forensic psychiatrist and food connoisseur dead at 81. #WaPoDeathNotices — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 27, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein, financier, philanthropist, and friend to royalty, dies in austere, one room apartment. #WaPoDeathNotices — Mike (@Doranimated) October 28, 2019

Voldemort, austere wizard who overcame a severe facial deformity to achieve dark lordship, dead at 71 #WaPoDeathNotices — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 27, 2019

Ted Bundy, Noted Ladies' Man and Women's Rights Activist, Found Dead in Chair#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/GwSelfGYYk — Suzuki Nathie (@suzukinathie) October 27, 2019

Kristine Coratti Kelly, The Washington Post’s vice president of communications, tweeted on Sunday that the headline “should never have read that way” and editors “changed it quickly”.

