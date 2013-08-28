Post-Bezos' Buy, The Washington Post Will Sell Native Ads On The Front Page Of Print Edition [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Shortly after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ purchase of the Washington Post, the paper announced that it will start offering advertisers native ads in its print edition. Ad Age reports that one of the ad units, called the “agenda setter,” will appear “wrapped around a portion of the front page and featuring both display advertising and copy resembling editorial content. Another execution sits among true editorial content on the fold inside the paper.”

Taxi Montreal hired longtime Palm + Havas creative director Pascal de Decker to be its executive creative director.

Two executives left DigitasLBI this past week. Senior vice president of North American operations Rich Tobin is leaving to join Lionbridge Technologies, and Paul Gorrell, chief talent officer for North America, will focus on his talent management and career development consultancy.

Twitter hired former Ticketmaster president Nathan Hubbard to be its first head of commerce. The social media site is hoping to offer marketers tools to sell goods from inside tweets.

Pierre Conte will take over as CEO of GroupM. Conte succeeds Bruno Kemoun and Eryck Rebbouh.

Yahoo is expanding its native Stream Ads to a handful of re-designed sites, including Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Music. It’s also bringing the ad units to its desktop e-mail service and Android e-mail app.

Levi’s promoted its senior VP of e-commerce, Jennifer Sey, to global chief marketing officer.

Ad exchange OpenX is working to block fraudulent inventory.

The new Audi print ad featuring Christopher Reeve is in bad taste, Buzzfeed says.

WPP’s Cavalry, a team created to handle creative and digital advertising for Coors Light and Coors Banquet, picked up work on the creative and digital functions of the Keystone Light brand. The account had previously been held by Saatchi & Saatchi.

