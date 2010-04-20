Washington Post Debuts New 'Capital Business' Magazine

Here’s the first cover of the weekly publication.

Today, the Washington Post puts more faith in paid print products.The venerable D.C. newspaper debuted their new Capital Business magazine. They are offering the weekly publication in a bundled package exclusively for Post print subscribers.



We have been telling you about the Post’s plans for their business mag since January. The paper folded their pull-out business section last April, integrating their coverage into their daily pages.

The weekly publication signals the Post’s push to nab more local ad dollars from D.C. businesses, as well as experiment with a new subscription-only revenue stream.

Only subscribers of the Washington Post can sign up to buy the magazine. Seven-day-a-week subscribers are already getting a free issue of the magazine until May. If they want to continue their subscription, they will have to pay an additional $49 for a year’s subscription, on top of the $9.95 per month for the daily newspaper.

Capital Business’ articles will be offered online for free until May 16, and then only Capital Business subscribers will be able to view the content.

Each issue will hone in a Washington industry, including government contracting, banking, real estate, legal and advocacy organisations, retail and technology, according to the Washington Post.

Here’s the team running the new publication:

Dan Beyers, veteran Washington Post local business editor: Lead editor

V. Dion Haynes, a Post business reporter: Managing editor.

Jonathan O’Connell, of the Washington Business Journal: Staff writer

Marjorie Censer, former managing editor of Inside the Army: Staff writer

Meredith Bowen, who started at the Post as an intern in 2007: Art director.

The Washington Post Co., the paper’s parent company, was recently called “America’s most undervalued media company” by Barrons. Kaplan education services are driving those praises, bringing in nearly 58% of 2009’s total sales of $4.6 billion. The Washington Post newspaper, however, lost $72 million last year from operations. But the Post turned a small profit at the end of last year, according to their earnings report, and should remain in the black through 2010.

