The Washington Post issued a strange correction about Spicer hiding in the White House bushes

The Washington Post issued a strange correction that immediately went viral about White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s whereabouts following President Donald Trump’s public firing of FBI Director James Comey.

On Wednesday, the Post published an extensive article detailing the series of events leading to Trump’s firing of Comey, as well as the fallout from the announcement that left many White House communications staffers scrambling.

Observers immediately noted that the article said Spicer was forced to huddle with his team in the bushes to develop an on-the-fly strategy for addressing reporters.

Shortly after the article was published, the Post added a correction, noting Spicer was “among,” not “in” the bushes:

“EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not ‘in the bushes,’ as the story originally stated.”

Corrections are generally published after subjects or their staff take issues with details in articles.

According to multiple reports, the White House communications staff was caught off-guard by Trump’s decision to fire Comey on Tuesday, leading to hours of negative coverage on cable without official Trump surrogates responding. In recent days, rumours have swirled that Spicer himself may be on the chopping block.

