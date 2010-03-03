Washington Post CEO: We Don't Plan To Charge Online

Washington Post chairman and CEO Don Graham told a crowd at the Economic Club in Washington, DC that the paper has no plans to follow the New York Times’ lead and up a paywall system online.



That’s according to a tweet from AOL co-founder Steve Case: “Don Graham speaking at Economic Club in DC: we have no plans to charge for the Washington Post online.”

Graham is speaking at the non-profit’s speaker series. The video should be online soon. We’ll post it here.

According to their 2009 earnings report, the company’s online revenues declined 8% to $99.6 million compared to the prior year.

But they got a boost in the fourth quarter, increasing revenues by 1% to $31.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2009, versus $31.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2008. Classified ads for washpost.com were down 24% in 2009 and 17% in the 4Q. But display ads were up by 2% last year and 13% for 4Q, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.