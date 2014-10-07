Jeff Bezos Is Planning To Make The Washington Post Pre-Loaded On Every Kindle HDX

Spencer Platt/Getty Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has a plan to boost the readership of The Washington Post, which he bought last year for $US250 million.

Amazon’s newest line of high-end Kindle Fire HDX tablets will come pre-installed with an app curating Post news and photography, Brad Stone reports for Bloomberg.

The app will be free, at least at first, and will also be available to download on other devices, though with a monthly subscription fee.

The effort is reportedly called “Project Rainbow” internally, and marks Bezos’ first move to create ties between the newspaper and Amazon.

The initiative is being led by the former editor in chief of Salon, Kerry Lauerman, who was one of many new hires brought on since Bezos took charge.

As Stone points out, this move would not only get the Post to more readers, but also potentially make the Kindle Fire HDX tablet more attractive to buyers. Amazon has made a huge bet on original content, like television shows and video games, to add value to its devices through its subscription service, Amazon Prime, and adding Washington Post’s news could align with those efforts.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

