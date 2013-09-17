Police Are Looking For Two Armed Male Suspects Wearing Military Style Uniforms After Navy Yard Shooting

At least one gunman is dead and another two possibly still at large after 12 people were killed in a shooting at the Washington, D.C. Navy Yard in the US.

Both suspects are reportedly carrying guns and wearing military-style uniforms, according to D.C. police.

One of the suspects is a white male and one is a black male, both around 50 years of age.

The black male suspect was seen carrying a rifle and wearing a “drab” olive-green uniform, while the white male suspect is believed to be carrying a pistol and wearing a Navy-style, short-sleeved khaki uniform with a beret.

So far, 12 people are reported dead and several other wounded. The motive of the shooting is not yet clear.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099.

UPDATE: D.C. police say the white male in the khaki outfit has been identified and is no longer a suspect.

