Washington Police Seem Pretty Chill About The Official Legalization Of Marijuana

Washington state’s Initiative 502 – which legalizes up to one ounce of marijuana for those 21 or over – went into effect at midnight on Thursday, and Washington police seem to be taking the transition in stride.While it is illegal to smoke weed in public, the Seattle Police department said in a statement that the law doesn’t currently tell them precisely how to deal with public pot smokers.

So the department has decided to only issue verbal warnings until clear legislation is passed telling them precisely how to punish violators.

“In the meantime, in keeping with the spirit of I-502, the department’s going to give you a generous grace period to help you adjust to this brave, new, and maybe kinda’ stoned world we live in,” a post on the department’s police blotter says.

Laura L. Myers of Reuters reports that around midnight about 100 people took advantage of that grace period by blaring reggae music and toking near the foot of the Space Needle.

Selling, growing, and distributing marijuana is still illegal for the time being.

The Seattle PD blotter added one stipulation that, during the grace period, can be interpreted as more of a plea: “Does this mean you should flagrantly roll up a mega-spliff and light up in the middle of the street? No.”

