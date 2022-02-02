Washington’s NFL team officially has a new name: the Washington Commanders

Washington Football Team — now Washington Commanders — quarterback Taylor Heinicke plays against the Las Vegas Raiders Team on December 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. Denis Poroy/AP

The Washington Football Team officially has a new name — the Washington Commanders.

The team announced its new branding Wednesday, 18 months after ditching its previous Redskins name.

Among the contenders for a new name were the Washington Armada and the Washington Presidents.

The team was previously known as the Washington Redskins, but ditched the moniker in 2020 over growing concerns about the racist connotations of the name.

Since July 2020, the team has been known simply as the Washington Football Team, but has been consulting on a new name throughout that period.

It shortlisted seven new names — the Armada, the Presidents, the Brigade, the RedHogs, the Commanders, the Redwolves, the Defenders — while also considering remaining as the Washington Football Team.

After an 18-month long process, the team finally confirmed its new name Wednesday, saying in a statement that the new name “embodies the most powerful aspects of Washington’s story by paying tribute to the team’s rich history and championship culture, personified by mission-driven players who take command, forge success and break barriers on and off the field.”

The Washington Football Team had an unspectacular season on the field in 2021, finishing the regular season with a 7-10 record, missing out on the playoffs, and ending the season third in the NFC East.

