Here's The 8-Pound, $59 Cheeseburger That The Washington Nationals Are Selling This Season

The StrasBurger has arrived.



Below is the first photo of the 8-pound cheeseburger “StrasBurger” that will be on the menu at Nationals Park in Washington this year. It will cost $59, according to Tracee Wilkins of News4 in D.C, who also tweeted out the picture.

Here’s the description of the burger from the team’s press release:

Weighing eight pounds total (including toppings), the StrasBurger is a monstrous all beef burger (combination of ground brisket, chuck and short ribs). The burger is served on a large burger bun with our secret sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions, pickle chips and served with a cone basket of fresh cut fries and a pitcher of your choice of soft drink. This signature dish is the perfect entrée to share at this affordably-priced family restaurant.

Yum?

Photo: Tracee Wilkins

