The Washington Nationals Won’t Sign A Draft Pick Because Of His Racist Tweets

Zach Houchins, a 15th-round draft pick from a junior college in North Carolina, will likely not be signed by the Washington Nationals after a handful of his racist tweets were made public.The fan blog For Love of the Nationals published Houchins’ tweets in June.

Here are a few of his tweets:

“Time to go and shit on niggas”

“At least there’s not a shit load of black people outside yelling right now at louisburg keeping me awake.”

“My teacher just told me to not worry ab a make up test bc he’ll pass me. Whatta boss nigga”

Now, it appears the shortstop will be out of a job.

Here’s what he told Bill Ladson of MLB.com:

“I called [the Nationals]. I apologized to Mr. Roy Clark [the team’s assistant general manager]. I apologized to him for what was said on Twitter. [Clark said], ‘Yeah, anything you said on Twitter was completely unacceptable.’ I understood where he was coming from. That was pretty much the conversation.”

Houchins went on the explain that two of his roommates are black, and that he is not, in reality, a racist or a bigot.

MLB teams have until August 16 to sign their draft picks.

Houchins will likely return to Louisburg College next season.

