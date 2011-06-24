The Washington Nationals Just Won Their 11th Game In 12 Tries – And Then Their Manager RESIGNED

Photo: Geoff Livingston/Flickr

The Washington National beat Seattle today, for a series sweep and their 11th win in 12 games, then immediately announced that manager Jim Riggleman had resigned.According to the Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore, Riggleman was apparently unhappy that the team had not picked up the option on his contract and threatened to quit if team officials did not take care of it.



They didn’t, so he did.

The surprise move could not have come at a worse time for the Nationals. They’re riding one of their best hot streaks in years, and today’s win moved them back above .500. They have the best record in the National League this month.

It will be interesting to see if owner Ted Lerner steps in to “make things right” and get Riggleman back in the dugout ASAP.

UPDATE: The Post has more details about what went down today. Riggleman says he was disrespected by GM Mike Rizzo and didn’t want to work on a one-year contract anymore.

