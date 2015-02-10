No teams spent more more money in free agency than the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox

Cork Gaines

With less than two weeks to go before players start reporting to spring training, Major League Baseball’s 30 teams have combined to give contracts to 112 free agents worth a total of $US1.94 billion and no teams spent more than the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

The Nationals top the list having signed three players to contracts totalling $US224.0 million, led by the 7-year, $US210 million contract for starting pitcher Max Scherzer according to data collected from MLBTradeRumors.com. The Red Sox have committed $US214.o million to six players including a 5-year, $US95.0 million contract for Pablo Sandoval and a 4-year, $US88.0 million deal for Hanley Ramirez.

Of the 112 free agents to sign guaranteed Major League contracts, the average contract was 1.8 years in length and worth $US17.3 million with average annual value of $US9.6 million.

MLB Free Agency ChartBusinessInsider.com

