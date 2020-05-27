The Washington Nationals' diamond-studded championship rings from the 2019 World Series are etched with a spelling error

- The Washington Nationals unveiled their 2019 World Series rings.
- The glitzy hardware features 170 diamonds, 55 rubies, 32 sapphires, and one unfortunate grammatical error.
- The team’s motto during their championship season – “Go 1-0 every day” – is etched into the shank of the ring, but the words “every day” are misspelled as one word.
Like every other championship team in professional sports, the Washington Nationals will be sporting some impressive hardware in light of their 2019 World Series victory.
But unlike most championship teams, they will also be sporting a grammatical inaccuracy.
The Nationals released their World Series rings – and though they are as glitzy and gem-filled as one might expect – they also have a spelling error etched into the shank.
This past season, Washington’s team motto – which was coined by manager Dave Martinez – was “Go 1-0 every day” to signify that the Nationals were simply focused on each game ahead of them. But when the team tried to include the phrase on their rings, they misspelled “every day” as one word, as first reported by Uni Watch.
Despite the unfortunate spelling error, the championship hardware is quite a sight to behold. With 170 diamonds, 55 rubies, and 32 sapphires each, the rings are littered with symbolism from various aspects of the team’s sensational season.
Check out a full look at the rings below:
