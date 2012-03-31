Washington Lobbying Firms Are Ripping Off Their Female Execs

Photo: BBC/AMC/Lionsgate/Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC/Lionsgate

Washington’s notorious K Street lobbying firms have never had sterling track records in neutrality and fairness, so it is perhaps unsurprising that the industry pays its female executives less than their male counterparts. Nevertheless, the size of that pay gap is staggering. A new Bloomberg analysis found that female CEOs at the top 30 K Street firms earn more $1 million less than men in the same position.



According to the report, female lobbying CEOs earned an average $1.43 million in 2010, compared to $2.48 million paid to the leading male executives.

By comparison, women leaders in the corporate world earned, on average, 80% less than male CEOs in 2010.

The Bloomberg report also shows the extent to which Washington’s backrooms remain a boy’s club. Of the 30 lobbying firms included in the survey, only four had women at the helm.

