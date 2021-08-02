A house with an entire ghost town from the 1800s in its backyard is on sale for $1.8 million. Take a look inside.

- An unusual home that comes with a ghost town is on sale for $US1.8 ($AU2) million in Woodinville, Washington.
- The ghost town’s Western-style buildings were once part of Silvana, Washington; today, they’re in the Woodinville property’s backyard.
- The ghost town includes a jail, general store, saloon, and barbershop.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
An unusual home about a half-hour from Seattle, Washington, is on the market for $US1.8 ($AU2) million, and listed by Kari Haas Real Estate.
Nothing seems out of the ordinary about the 3,697-square-foot home in Woodinville, Washington, when you look at the interior and exterior.
The modern log home has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and all the traditional furnishings of a standard house.
What makes the five-acre property unique lies tucked away in the backyard: a private ghost town.
To get to the Old West-style ghost town, visitors cross over Little Bear Creek, a small stream that cuts through the grounds of the home.
Visitors arrive at what was once part of the town of Silvana, Washington, which was built in the 1800s, according to the property listing.
The buildings were formerly known as the Rusty Gulch, according to a 1959 Seattle Times article obtained by Insider through Kari Haas Real Estate.
The former owner of the property, Walter Jones, relocated the buildings from Silvana to Woodinville in the early 1900s, according to The Seattle Times.
Jones filled each building – which include an old jail, general store, saloon, and barbershop – with relics from the Old West and opened it up to tourists, according to The Seattle Times. The same source reports that, eventually, Jones ran out of space and started his own museum called the Jones Fantastic Museum.
While the ghost town has changed owners over the decades, the buildings appear to remain the same on the outside as they did in the 1800s; the interiors, however, have been updated in recent years.
The listing on Kari Haas Real Estate’s website outlines the potential for the modernized buildings. Everything from wine tastings to art studios could bring the ghost town back to life, it suggests.
“It’s such an unforgettable, cool place to live, and all my friends want to visit here,” the current seller Nathan Clarenburg told Insider via email.
No matter the season, the home and neighboring ghost town seem like a picturesque place to live.
In the spring, flowers bloom making the ghost town a whole lot less eerie.
During the winter, the ghost town is even more magical covered in snow.
You can find out more about the property on Kari Haas Real Estate’s website at the link below.