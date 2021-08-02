A house with an entire ghost town from the 1800s in its backyard is on sale for $1.8 million. Take a look inside.

An unusual home about a half-hour from Seattle, Washington, is on the market for $US1.8 ($AU2) million, and listed by Kari Haas Real Estate. The exterior of the home. Josh Marshell Photography Source: Kari Haas Real Estate

Nothing seems out of the ordinary about the 3,697-square-foot home in Woodinville, Washington, when you look at the interior and exterior. The living room of the log home in Woodinville, Washington. TrueOne Group Source: Kari Haas Real Estate

The modern log home has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and all the traditional furnishings of a standard house. The dining area and kitchen of the home. TrueOne Group Source: Kari Haas Real Estate

What makes the five-acre property unique lies tucked away in the backyard: a private ghost town. An arrow points to the Western-style town located on the five-acre property. Josh Marshall Photography, Source: Kari Haas Real Estate

To get to the Old West-style ghost town, visitors cross over Little Bear Creek, a small stream that cuts through the grounds of the home. A bridge on the property crosses over Little Bear Creek. TrueOne Group

Visitors arrive at what was once part of the town of Silvana, Washington, which was built in the 1800s, according to the property listing. The exterior of a former saloon. TrueOne Group Source: Kari Haas Real Estate

The buildings were formerly known as the Rusty Gulch, according to a 1959 Seattle Times article obtained by Insider through Kari Haas Real Estate. An image of the 1959 Seattle Times article. Photo courtesy of Kari Haas Real Estate

The former owner of the property, Walter Jones, relocated the buildings from Silvana to Woodinville in the early 1900s, according to The Seattle Times. The exterior of the Western-style, clapboard buildings. Josh Marshall Photography

Jones filled each building – which include an old jail, general store, saloon, and barbershop – with relics from the Old West and opened it up to tourists, according to The Seattle Times. The same source reports that, eventually, Jones ran out of space and started his own museum called the Jones Fantastic Museum. The exterior of the old building that was formerly a jail. TrueOne Group

While the ghost town has changed owners over the decades, the buildings appear to remain the same on the outside as they did in the 1800s; the interiors, however, have been updated in recent years. The modern interior of one of the Western-style buildings. TrueOne Group

The listing on Kari Haas Real Estate’s website outlines the potential for the modernized buildings. Everything from wine tastings to art studios could bring the ghost town back to life, it suggests. The buildings could be used as art studios, event spaces, and more. TrueOne Group Source: Kari Haas Real Estate

“It’s such an unforgettable, cool place to live, and all my friends want to visit here,” the current seller Nathan Clarenburg told Insider via email. The Old West-style buildings are on the bank of a creek. Josh Marshall Photography

No matter the season, the home and neighboring ghost town seem like a picturesque place to live. The surrounding trees change colors each fall. Photo courtesy of Nathan Clarenburg

In the spring, flowers bloom making the ghost town a whole lot less eerie. Spring flowers bloom in the ghost town. Photo courtesy of Nathan Clarenburg

During the winter, the ghost town is even more magical covered in snow. Snow covers the 1800s Western-style town. Photo courtesy of Nathan Clarenburg