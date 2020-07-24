The team formerly known as the Washington Redskins will temporarily be called the 'Washington Football Team,' and even LeBron James is roasting them for the lacklustre title

Associated Press The Washington Football Team made its online debut on Thursday to plenty of criticism.

The team formerly known as the Washington Redskins has rebranded with a temporary name.

As we head into the 2020 season, the team will be known as the Washington Football Team until a new name is decided.

On Twitter, fans roasted the team’s apparent indecision in the rebrand, and criticised its slow roll out over different media channels.

The Washington football team, formerly known as the Redskins, has decided on its temporary name for the coming 2020 NFL season: The Washington Football Team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the new name is not the final rebrand, but rather a temporary stopgap while the team ultimately decides on a new nickname.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

The rebrand is part of an effort to scrub the team’s old name from its current iteration, after the franchise faced mounting criticism and pressure from sponsors over the offseason to change the name. While Washington will hold on to its burgundy and gold colour scheme, the logo will change.

Washington will not have any change to its color scheme. It will still use burgundy and gold. The Redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player’s number in gold. The Washington Football Team will debut its home uniforms in week 1 against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/8DpC6b0Tyj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

On Twitter, fans roasted Washington for its lacklustre new name. While the team had moved away from its problematic branding, it hadn’t chosen another direction, instead choosing to opt-out from the idea of a nickname entirely.

LeBron James thought the new name was hilarious.

Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team??? ????????????????????????. Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh. ????????????‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2020

Plenty more online joined his roasting of the newly dubbed Washington Football Team.

How birthday parties will look at the Washington Football Team offices: pic.twitter.com/raozfLWUH8 — Dom³³???? (@DROYJohnson) July 23, 2020

person, woman, man, camera, tv, washington, football, team — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) July 23, 2020

I'm digging this new Washington Football Team mascot pic.twitter.com/Gn0YNRrkqF — Rob (@robrousseau) July 23, 2020

the Washington Trademark Transfer Negotiations — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) July 23, 2020

The Washington Football Team biggest fan pic.twitter.com/HFq1dKuAOE — Tra Andrews (@TraAndrews16) July 23, 2020

They had all that time and came up with, “Washington Football Team”..

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 23, 2020

The Washington Football Team has “NO NAME!” pic.twitter.com/NJ0GRVJTB0 — TPS (@TotalProSports) July 23, 2020

Compounding the issue was that while the rebrand was intended to scrub any references to the team’s previous name, associated accounts such as the team’s website and online presence were a bit slower to catch up to their new identity.

probably should switch that logo up tho https://t.co/rMTKbsfT2d — Reginald Adetula (@regadetula) July 23, 2020

this name roll out is so sloppy. this is the top of the website that still is r-word dot com pic.twitter.com/kv4rxnKyKp — charles (#1 wear a damn mask fan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) July 23, 2020

incredible https://t.co/jGRV7pUe40 — charles (#1 wear a damn mask fan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) July 23, 2020

just cant believe how badly the washington football team fumbled today. they had 10 whole days to clean up the website and social presence https://t.co/j8hrh9xWOI — charles (#1 wear a damn mask fan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) July 23, 2020

Washington is still expected to adopt a new name beyond being known as the Washington Football Team. When that happens, hopefully, the franchise’s new identity will be better received by fans.

