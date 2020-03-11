LIVE UPDATES: Voting just closed in the Washington Democratic primary, see live results here

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Voting just closed in Washington, one of six states to hold Democratic primaries or caucuses on March 10.

Washington votes almost entirely by mail. Voters must either mail-in ballots postmarked by election day, or drop them off in person at a county election office by 8 p.m. election time, or 11 p.m. ET.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real-time updating automatically when results come in.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Washington votes almost entirely by mail, meaning we likely won’t have full returns until at least Wednesday as ballots are counted. Follow along live results here.

Washington Democratic primary results:

Catch up on live coverage from the primary:

While you’re waiting for Washington results, head over to our main live results post to catch up on the full results of the March 10 primaries.

Primary:

Pre-primary:

What’s at stake in the primary?

Washington allocates 89 pledged delegates to the Democratic national convention, making up a little over 2% of all delegates allocated throughout the nomination process. Out of Washington’s delegates, 58 are allocated at the district level with the other 31 at-large and PLEO delegates allocated based on the results of the statewide vote.

As in most other states, candidates must earn over the minimum threshold of 15% of the vote in a given district or statewide to earn any delegates out of Washington.

In March 2016, Sanders overwhelmingly beat Clinton in the state’s caucuses, winning 72% of state legislative district delegates compared to 27% for Clinton. But in a non-binding primary election that Washington held about three months later in June, Clinton ended up handily defeating Sanders. Since 2016, Washington has switched from a party-run caucus to a primary conducted by mail.

Under Washington’s current election system, voters receive their ballots in the mail 18 days before an election. They can either mail in their ballots, postmarked no later than election day, or drop ballots off in person at their local election office by 8 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. ET.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

FiveThirtyEight’s average of the latest polling data shows former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders polling within just a few percentage points of each other in Washington, with Biden earning 40% support on average compared to 36% support for Sanders in recent polls of the state.

In FiveThirtyEight’s primary election forecast, Biden has a 3 in 5 (61%) chance of winning the most pledged delegates from Washington compared to a 2 in 5 (39%) chance for Sanders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.