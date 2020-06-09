Washington DC's Black Lives Matter street mural can be seen from space

Planet Labs Washington DC’s Black Lives Matter street mural, spotted by a satellite camera.

The newly installed Black Lives Matter street mural in the nation’s capital can be seen from space.

Last week, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had the mural installed, with the bright yellow lettering appearing overnight.

Planet Labs, the largest satellite network for earth observation, sent out a satellite image of the mural with the slogan appearing clearly from space.

The district’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, commissioned the project last week amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and systemic racism.

The mural has drawn some criticism for being a shallow optics move, and a “Defund the Police” accompanying mural – not commissioned by the city, but instead installed by citizens – joined it nearby shortly afterwards.

Planet Labs, the largest satellite network for earth observation, posted the image online on June 5.

In addition to the mural, that section of 16th St. across from the White House was officially renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza by Mayor Bowser.

