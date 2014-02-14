Washington, DC, Has A Full-Blown Snow Day

The federal government is completely shut down for the day, and Washington, D.C., has a full-blown snow day amid the snowstorm that is crippling most of the East Coast.

The Office of Personnel Management announced late last night that all federal offices in Washington are closed for the day. Emergency employees will work remotely according to their agency’s policies, along with some other employees. This is the 11th time OPM has shuttered the federal apparatus since 2008, according to agency records.

Most of Congress skipped town early after wrapping up legislative business ahead of the President’s Day holiday, after both chambers of Congress passed a “clean” debt-ceiling increase. A Senate Commerce Committee hearing on rail safety was postponed.

The White House, meanwhile, called a travel photo lid for the White House pool at 9:45 a.m. ET. Press Secretary Jay Carney’s briefing was canceled, as was Vice President Joe Biden’s trip to address the House Democratic caucus on their annual retreat in Cambridge, Md.

The White House also pre-emptively canceled an event for President Barack Obama to unveil “My Brother’s Keeper,” an initiative designed to “make sure that every young man of colour who is willing to work hard and lift himself up has an opportunity to get ahead and reach his full potential.”

Here are some photos from Washington today, via Reuters:

