A Sinkhole Is Stopping Traffic In Downtown Washington, D.C.

Alex Davies

A sinkhole in downtown Washington, D.C. has stopped traffic around the intersection of 14th and F streets, and could take two days to repair, the Washington Post reports.

14th St is closed between New York and Pennsylvania Avenues NW. F Street is closed between 13th and 15th streets NW.

According to Tim Craig, a reporter for the Post who took the below photo, the sinkhole has been there for two weeks, and has been growing:

