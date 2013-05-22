A Sinkhole Is Stopping Traffic In Downtown Washington, D.C.

A sinkhole in downtown Washington, D.C. has stopped traffic around the intersection of 14th and F streets, and could take two days to repair, the Washington Post reports.



14th St is closed between New York and Pennsylvania Avenues NW. F Street is closed between 13th and 15th streets NW.

According to Tim Craig, a reporter for the Post who took the below photo, the sinkhole has been there for two weeks, and has been growing:

Large hole in street at 14th and F that I tweeted about week ago now larger. But finally getting fixed. 14th closed twitter.com/timcraigpost/s… — Tim Craig (@timcraigpost) May 21, 2013

This sinkhole has been known to DC officials for two weeks. Only now dealing with????washingtonpost.com/blogs/dr-gridl… — Tim Craig (@timcraigpost) May 21, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.