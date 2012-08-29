The US Cities Where People Are Least Likely To Use Their Vacation Days

Photo: Flickr/cell105

If you are one of the millions of Americans who haven’t made use of their vacation days yet this year, it might be because of your zip code.Inspirato, a members-only leisure vacation club, conducted an online survey within the U.S. to determine if where you live impacts your R&R time. Executed by Harris Interactive, 2,534 respondents (roughly 250 per city) were polled across 10 major U.S. hubs on their travel habits between 2008 and 2012.



Chicago respondents seemed most vacation-averse, with only 55 per cent of respondents saying they took a yearly vacation. Those living in Washington D.C. were the most likely to take an annual vacation, with 73 per cent saying they clocked out once a year.

Los Angeles residents were mostly likely to take frequent vacations, with more Angelenos saying they took four or more getaways a year than residents of any other city.

San Francisco dwellers, on the other hand, were statistically the most likely to have unused vacation days remaining.

Here are the complete results, based on the five-year average, 2008-2012, of the percentage of residents who have taken a vacation each year:

Photo: Inspirato

