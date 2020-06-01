Lights at the White House go dark as protests turn violent in Washington

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Protests escalated across Washington, DC, over the weekend, in response to the death of George Floyd.

Police launched tear gas and rubber bullets at crowds, while some protesters set fire to buildings and vandalised monuments.

According to The Washington Post, protesters used baseball bats to bash storefront windows and office buildings. Several liquor stores and supermarkets were looted.

The White House went almost completely dark on Sunday night, shutting off its external lights as several fires burned nearby.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Protests escalated in Washington, DC, over the weekend, with some people setting fires and vandalizing monuments in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes. Floyd told the officer he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death was caught on video and has since sparked protests against police brutality across the US.

Protests in Washington, DC, mounted on Sunday evening as some protesters set fires across the city.

A fire has been started in the middle of H street between 16th and 15th near the White House #dcprotest @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/hCtnfgBcfJ — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) June 1, 2020

Next to the White House, fireworks were set off, and tear gas was fired at protesters.

I’m live outside the White House. Things are getting insane as flash bangs go off, fireworks, and tear gas. https://t.co/n3ey75XKKx — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

According to the DC Police Department, the historic St. John’s Church was intentionally set ablaze, though firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

According to The Washington Post, protesters used baseball bats to bash storefront windows and office buildings. Several liquor stores and supermarkets were looted.

SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images Police charge forward during a protest outside the White House over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police in Washington, DC, on May 31, 2020.

The White House went almost completely dark on Sunday night, shutting off its external lights as several fires burned nearby.

The White House went dark, turning off almost all of its external lights, as protesters set fires nearby and thousands again defied curfews to demonstrate against police brutality. Smoke was seen rising near the Washington Monument. https://t.co/pmtsjrQp7l pic.twitter.com/0twHpsWjPk — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, video showed several protesters breaching the perimeter around Lafayette Park, just outside of The White House.

Earlier today as protestors breached the permiter around the park outside the White House. One for the history books. pic.twitter.com/vjeYUeTHZj — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 1, 2020

Several landmarks at the National Mall were graffitied following demonstrations, according to the parks service.

In the wake of last night's demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition. pic.twitter.com/LmIHfW2AHj — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 31, 2020

“For generations, the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition,” the service said in a tweet.

The National Guard was called in to help with the protest response on Sunday evening. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew from 11 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Bowser said in a tweet on Sunday that she understands that protesters are “tired, sad, and desperate for change” and lobbed blame at the White House for inciting violence.

“We need leaders who recognise pain and in times of despair can provide us a sense of calm and hope,” she said. “Instead, what we’ve got in the last two days from the White House is the glorification of violence against American Citizens.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.