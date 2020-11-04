Washington, DC 2020 presidential election results

- Washington, DC, has voted for a Democratic president in each of the last 12 elections.
- The district is the only non-state with a vote in US presidential elections.
- It possesses three electoral votes in total.
Washington, DC is the only non-state with a vote in the US presidential election. It has three electoral votes and has voted for a Democratic president in each of the last 12 elections. The district is not expected by analysts to be competitive.
