Washington, DC 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Aylin Woodward

Washington, DC is the only non-state with a vote in the US presidential election. It has three electoral votes and has voted for a Democratic president in each of the last 12 elections. The district is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

