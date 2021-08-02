A Washington, DC, military base is on lockdown over reports of a ‘potential armed individual’ at the installation

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Alex Brandon/AP

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC is on lockdown after reports of an armed individual on the base.

The base warned personnel to be on the lookout for two suspects, one of whom may be injured.

Police said they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC, is on lockdown, the military base said on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The base was locked down over a “potential armed individual,” First Lt. Cali Gradishar, the base’s chief of public affairs, told Insider. The base remains on lockdown as security officials respond to the situation.

The base said the person potentially on the base was described as a Black man with dreads wearing “blue or green pants and a white tank top (possibly with a bag).”

The police were called over reports of a shooting at 3800 Halley Terrace SE at 12:04 p.m., where they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim, Officer Makhetha Watson of the Metropolitan Police Department told Insider. After the call, the suspect ran from his location to the base.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries, a military spokesperson told Military.com reporter Steve Benyon.

The base warned those at the installation: “If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent. If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.