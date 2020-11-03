Results of Washington, DC Initiative 81 to decriminalize psychedelic plants and mushrooms

Initiative 81 would lower the law enforcement priority for non-commercial cultivating, purchasing, distributing, or possessing psychedelic and hallucinogenic plants and fungi. These plants and fungus are known as “entheogens.”

The initiative would also call upon the DC attorney general and US attorney in DC to cease prosecuting activities related to entheogenic plants and fungi.

Washington, DC’s November 2020 ballot includes Initiative 81, which would lower the enforcement priority for the non-commercial possession, distribution, purchase, or cultivation of psychedelic and hallucinogenic plants and fungi. These plants and fungi are also known as “entheogens.”

The text for Washington, DC’s Initiative 81 reads as follows:

ENTHEOGENIC PLANT AND FUNGUS POLICY ACT OF 2020

If enacted, this Initiative would: (1) Make the investigation and arrest of adults for non-commercial planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, possessing, and/or engaging in practices with entheogenic plants and fungi among the Metropolitan Police Department’s lowest law enforcement priorities; and (2) Codify that the people of the District of Columbia call upon the Attorney General for the District of Columbia and the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia to cease prosecution of residents of the District of Columbia for these activities.

[] YES, to approve

[] NO, to reject

