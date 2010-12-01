The Happiest Housing Market Vs. The Saddest Housing Market

Today’s Case Shiller was ugly, but one market that’s proving resilient is Washington DC (for seemingly obvious reasons). On the other end of the spectrum is Las Vegas.



(Note: The St. Louis Fed site has added Case-Shiller data to its site, so get ready to waste tons of hours manipulating these charts)

