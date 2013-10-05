There Are Tons Of Food And Drink Deals For Furloughed Workers In Washington DC

More than

800,000 federal employees have been furloughed thanks to the government shutdown, and a huge number of them live in or around the nation’s capital.

Fortunately, bars and restaurants in D.C. are trying to keep these workers cheerful (and satiated) by offering happy hours and specials specifically for government employees affected by the shutdown.

Some of them even let everyone in on the deals — well, except for members of Congress.

We scoured Twitter and found some of the restaurants and bars around the city where furloughed workers can get some sweet deals during the shutdown — just be sure not to leave your government-issued ID at home. Check them out below.

1905 Bistro & Bar: Artisanal sausage and 3 sides plus a beer for $US15 for everyone during the shutdown. Starts at 5 PM.

Asia Nine: 10% discount to all government workers on their check for the duration of the shutdown.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken: Free doughnut with any doughnut or chicken purchase with ID.

The Blaguard: Happy hour starts at 3 pm, all beers less than $US5.

Flying Dog Brewery: Free brewery tours and tastings for all “nonessential” government workers with ID, including a guided tour of the brewery with five beer samples.

Granville Moore’s: $US1 “Stella Shutdown” special with $US3 Under Pressure BBQ Pork Belly Bites.

Hill Country Barbecue: $US3 PBR, $US5 Well Shots & Drinks, $US5 Margaritas and $US20 Margarita Pitchers for all government employees with ID during the shutdown.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: $US2 off any giant sub if you’re a furloughed government employee and mention the special.

Kangaroo Boxing Club: First $US3 screwdriver is free with federal ID from noon to 5 PM (because what will you be doing with that time anyways?).

Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe: Extending happy hour prices ($4 beer, rank drinks and house wine). Members of Congress pay double.

Meridian Pint: “Local ales for budget ails!” Local beers will be available for $US5.

P.J. Clarke’s: Show your government ID and with the purchase of any Hamburger Deluxe and get a free Draft Beer.

Pork Barrel BBQ: Free pulled pork sandwich for any government employee. 1 per day, must have government ID (excludes congressmen).

Madam’s Organ Blues Bar: First beer free with drink ticket and half price dinner with government ID.

Menchie’s U St Frozen Yogurt: 20% off any size portion of Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, with as many toppings as you want with proper government ID.

Range: Free cheese pizza with government ID until shutdown is over.

Red Rocks Bistro: Happy hour from 11 AM until 7 PM this week. Show the bartender your government ID, and get a free shot of George Dickel #8 whiskey. “Members of Congress will be served free water all day, everything else will cost them double.”

Sapore Oil & Vinegar: 10% discount to all federal workers during shutdown. Members of Congress however will be charged 10% more.

Scion Restaurant and Crios Modern Mexican: Full happy hour specials during lunch until the government shutdown has been resolved.

Sonoma Restaurant and Wine Bar: $US2 DC Brau pints, $US4 bottle beers, and 50% off any small place with government ID.

Sophie’s Cuban D.C.: Three empanadas with any purchase with government ID.

Urbana: Happy hour extended by one hour every day the government is shut down. See their specials here.

Weygandt Wines: 25% off all wines and 15% off beer and spirits for furloughed government employees with ID.

Z Burger: Burgers are free for every furloughed worker from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. One per person with an I.D.

