Washington, D.C., was just named America's best city for restaurants

Facebook/The Dabney The Dabney, one of the 50 Best New Restaurants in the US, according to Bon Appetit.

Washington, D.C.’s food scene is mostly associated with power lunches being inhaled by harried movers and shakers, and extensive dinners at old-fashioned steakhouses where deals are being cut.

But it seems that D.C. has slowly been attracting top notch chefs, and has quietly unveiled one excellent restaurant after another.

At least Bon Appetit seems to think so, as the magazine just named Washington, D.C. its “Restaurant City of the Year” for 2016.

For those following Bon Appetit’s rankings, it may not come as a surprise, as three D.C. eateries made its “

50 Best New Restaurants” list earlier this year.

These were Tail Up Goat, The Dabney, and Bad Saint. Bon Appetit will unveil its Top 10 next week, which may or may not include those.

According to writer Andrew Knowlton:

“There’s something else going on with this new wave of restaurants crashing onto the scene. Yes, D.C. has long been a city that could out power-lunch any place in the country, and great meals could be had at many of the big-box restaurants in the center of town. But now D.C. has more than that: It finally has a ton of great neighbourhood restaurants. And they are sprouting up in areas that you would not have imagined ten years ago — neighbourhoods like Shaw, Columbia Heights, Barracks Row, and Petworth.”

He says that the there’s a palpable energy surrounding these new openings, and that “D.C. is bubbling with momentum.”

Other restaurants that have led to the distinction include Rose’s Luxury, Pineapple and Pearls, Thip Khao, Little Serow, and Maketto, to name a few. According to Knowlton, the reason these restaurants are so great are because they are fearless, and he attributes their success — and Washington, D.C.’s new title — to a hungry audience with an adventurous palate.

“There are no consensus polls being taken on what diners might want or need. These are chefs and restaurateurs who are simply taking their passions and diverse backgrounds and turning those into the restaurants of their dreams,” he said.

Sounds like the American Dream to us, which is only fitting for the nation’s capital.

