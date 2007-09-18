Washington Bemoans Loss of AOL

WaPo: “This is a loss for our region, and there is no way to sugarcoat it,” said Bobbie Kilberg, president and chief executive of the Northern Virginia Technology Council… Dorri O’Brien Morin, spokeswoman for the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development, said she was reassured that AOL executives said its presence was here to stay. “It’s not pleasant to lose a headquarters designation,” she said. “But we still have the most important thing: 4,000 jobs, 4,000 high-paying jobs.”



Keep dreaming, Dorri.

