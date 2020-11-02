First-term Rep. Kim Schrier squares off against Republican Jesse Jensen in Washington's 8th Congressional District

First-term Rep. Kim Schrier will face Jesse Jensen in Washington’s 8th Congressional District.

The district is located in the western region of Washington and is home to the communities of Auburn, Issaquah, Sammamish, Wenatchee, Ellensburg, and Leavenworth.

Schrier, a paediatrician, is the first Democrat to represent the 8th District in its history.

See the live coverage and full results from all US House elections.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

First-term Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier looks to defend her seat against Republican Jesse Jensen in Washington’s 8th Congressional District.

The candidates

Schrier, the incumbent, is a paediatrician with her own practice. She was spurred to run after being dissatisfied with the performance of her predecessor, Dave Reichert, regarding healthcare and the Affordable Care Act. While she originally planned to challenge Reichert, he announced his retirement at the end of his term.

“Frankly, if Congress was doing its job, I would not have to run for office. I would be back holding little babies. But times have changed,” Schrier said to her staffers according to a Seattle Times report.

Schrier is currently the only female physician serving in Congress and also the first Democrat to ever represent the 8th District. In Congress, she serves on the powerful House Committee on Agriculture and on the Committee on Education and Labour.

Jensen, Schrier’s Republican challenger, is a veteran of the US Army. Following his military service, he worked as the healthcare director for a kidney dialysis company before changing sectors and becoming a senior program manager for Amazon and Microsoft. His campaign platform is centered around ensuring high-quality healthcare for veterans, reforming police departments, and protecting the environment.

The district

Washington’s 8th Congressional District is located in the western region of the state and includes all of Chelan and Kittitas counties as well as parts of Douglas, Pierce, and King counties. The district is home to the communities of Auburn, Issaquah, Sammamish, Wenatchee, Ellensburg, and Leavenworth.

In the 2016 presidential election, the district voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over now-President Donald Trump in a 48% to 45, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Schrier has raised over $US5 million, spent $US2.6 million, and has over $US2.4 million in cash on hand while Jensen has raised around $US735,000, spent over $US532,000, and has over $US200,000 in cash on hand.

What experts say

The race between Schrier and Jensen is rated as “safe Democratic” by Inside Elections, “likely Democratic” by the Cook Political Report, and “leans Democratic” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

Expanded Coverage Module: insider-voter-guide

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.