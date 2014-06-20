There's A New Company That Charges $US27 To Send You $US20 In Quarters

Last night, the world of tech media was freaking out on Twitter about something called Washboard.

What is Washboard? It’s a website that sends you $US20 in quarters, but charges $US26.99 to do so. Or, you can get $US10 in quarters for $US14.99.

Washboard charges extra to pay for shipping, and it keeps a little money for itself. This is supposed to make life easier for people that are doing their laundry.

Washboard cofounder Caleb Brown tells Nitasha Tiku at Valleywag, “It is a legit business. We do have customers. A few. Very few. Less than 10.”

The site was so popular last night that it wouldn’t load for us when we tried to check it. Washboard gained everyone’s attention at the exact right time. Or maybe, it’s the wrong time, depending on your perspective.

Right now, the fifth most popular free app in the iPhone’s App Store is “Yo,” an app that simply sends a notification to people that says “Yo.” It has raised $US1.2 million in funding.

The popularity of Yo is galling to serious people who believe serious things about the world. They can’t understand how a goofy app that does almost nothing is gaining traction and funding.

In this environment, Washboard is a perfect target. It is another not-serious thing, thus upsetting serious people. Washboard doesn’t have any funding.

Brown says he just sort of whipped the site together to help people. “The only reason in the last five years that I’ve been to the bank is to get quarters for laundry. For me it was just a personal real problem.”

