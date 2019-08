When you think about all the surfaces you touch in a day, it leaves a dirty feeling. Washing your hands helps prevent the spread of disease and infection, but many people don’t adhere to the proper standards. The CDC had set some simple steps to protect yourself and those around you.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.