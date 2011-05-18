Was The NBA Draft Lottery Rigged? (Again)*

Photo: AP

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had the worst history of any team in the NBA Draft Lottery.Despite finishing in the lottery in 14 of their 22 seasons, the Minnesota Timberwolves have never had the No. 1 draft pick.



In fact, after losing out on the first pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, this will be the first time they’ve even had the No. 2 pick

The Wolves have had zero luck. In the 14 years they’ve been in the lottery, they have never moved up and 8 times they’ve moved down.

In 1992, they had the league’s worst record and ended up at No. 3. Picks One and Two were Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning.

GM David Kahn said what everyone was thinking after Cavs owner Dan Gilbert sent his 14-year-old son (who has a rare nerve disorder) to represent Cleveland.

“This league has a habit, and I am just going to say habit, of producing some pretty incredible story lines,” said Kahn. “As soon as the 14-year-old kid joined us, we were toast.”

We assume he’s only (half) joking? Though more than a few NBA fans are still convinced that the Knicks didn’t win the very first Lottery (and Patrick Ewing) on an entirely fair draw.

The worst part is that the Cavs, who were stabbed in the heart by LeBron James last summer, didn’t even win with their own pick. (As the second worst team, they had a 19% chance of nabbing No. 1 overall.) They won with a Clippers pick that they got in a trade … that had a 2.8% chance of winning. Cleveland now has two of the top 4 picks.

UPDATE: Here is video of Kahn’s comments. (Via @SBNation) Looks like he was joking. Probably.

