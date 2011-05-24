Was The Macho Man Randy Savage The Best Ever?

I didn’t find out that Randy Savage had died until two days after it happened. I was on vacation at sea, no contact with the outside world other than with shop owners in Freeport, The Bahamas or with standup comedians who came onto my cruise ship who hadn’t heard or who didn’t want to relay the news during their set.



A lot of emotions came flooding to me, mainly because Randy Savage was one of my favourite wrestlers ever and I felt a crushing blow come to my childhood, my memories and to my wrestling fandom on the whole. I mean, he was the reason why I love pro wrestling as much as I do, and he wasn’t a guy who stuck around past his prime, leaving his memory relatively undiluted.

That’s why this might not come off as the most unbiased argument. Yes, I think that the Macho Man has a legitimate case as the best pro wrestler ever.

