No "Shoe Bombing" On Flight, Just An Idiotic Diplomat Caught Smoking And Making A Joke

Update 2: According to CNN, the diplomat was probably smoking in the back of the plane, but then perhaps joked something about a shoe bomb, which if true is simply idiotic.



Update: According to various reports, including The Atlantic’s Marc Ambinder, this may have involved smoking, and that no explosives were on board.

—

Original post: Details are still very sketchy about this new alleged attempted shoe-bombing aboard a United flight from DC to Denver.

The suspect’s name is Mohammed al-Modadi, and he was apparently in the Qatari embassy, according to ABC news.

One interesting wrinkle here: Obama is probably still on his flight to Prague where he will meet Russian President Medvedev to sign the new anti-nuclear missile treaty.

Press Secretary Robert Gibbs Tweeted two hours ago about his first Tweet aboard Air Force One.

If you want to create fear and chaos, launch your attack while the President is in the sky on his way to Prague.

The good news: everything was thwarted.

The bad news: travel hell and a ratcheting up of fear everywhere.

